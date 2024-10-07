VP Harris: I Own a Glock And 'Of Course' I've Shot It

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed during a "60 Minutes" interview that she owns a Glock and has fired it at a shooting range.

During the sit-down that aired Monday, Harris told interviewer Bill Whitaker, "I have a Glock, and I've had it for quite some time. And – I mean, look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement. And – so, there you go."

Whitaker asked if she had ever fired it, and she replied, "Yes. Of course I have. At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have."

The topic came up during the presidential debate with former President Donald Trump last month. Harris said she and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are gun owners and "not taking anybody's guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

Back in 2019, Harris told CNN she owned a gun for "personal safety" reasons, because as a former prosecutor she had "personally been responsible for putting away very serious violent criminals."

She also discussed owning a gun with TV personality Oprah Winfrey, saying "If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot."

Walz is also an avid hunter and gun owner. During his tenure as a Minnesota congressman, The National Rifle Association endorsed him and gave him an "A" rating over his pro-gun rights record. Walz changed his tune in 2018 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During his run for governor of Minnesota that year, he penned an op-ed calling the NRA "the biggest single obstacle to passing the most basic measures to prevent gun violence in America."

Harris has refuted claims she would move to restrict gun rights, but critics say she has a record of supporting anti-Second Amendment initiatives.