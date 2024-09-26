Biden-Harris Gun Order to Fund States' Red-Flag Laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were set to sign an executive order on gun control Thursday that includes $135 million in funding for states to implement red-flag laws.

"The Department of Justice is announcing over $135 million in formula awards to 48 states under the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (Byrne SCIP), which provides funding for the implementation of extreme risk protection order, or 'red flag,' programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related programs/initiatives," the White House said in a statement.

Critics argue that such laws are ineffective, noting that California, which adopted a red-flag law in 2016, led the nation in "active shooter incidents" in 2021 and 2023.

Critics also warn that these laws make it possible for law enforcement to potentially take away an individual's firearms before a crime has been committed, based solely on the testimony of third parties, such as family members, neighbors, co-workers, or former spouses.

The executive order will also create a task force to study "emerging threats," like 3D printed guns and devices that can convert a pistol into a semiautomatic weapon. The order calls on the task force to issue a report within 90 days that includes a threat assessment of these types of weapons and a plan to crack down on them.

The order also focuses on improving active shooter drills in school, after Biden administration officials said schools have limited resources on how to handle such drills without traumatizing students.

Vice President Harris and Biden have long supported an assault weapons ban and universal background checks, but those changes would require Congressional approval.