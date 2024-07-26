Harris Vows No New Taxes on Those Making Under $400K

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday vowed to continue President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign commitment not to raise taxes for middle-class Americans.

Harris will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year if elected in November, her presidential campaign told Politico on Friday.

Biden previously made not raising taxes on middle-class and low-income Americans a key campaign pledge when running for the White House in 2020, vowing instead to raise taxes on the highest-earning Americans and corporations.

The vice president has not released an official economic platform, but she has hinted at her intentions if elected president in the upcoming general election.

"We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by but to get ahead," Harris said this week during a Wisconsin campaign rally. "Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency."

Harris also challenged former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, at an event in Houston on Thursday, saying, "He intends to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and make working families foot the bill," while speaking at an American Federation of Teachers convention event.

"America has tried these failed economic policies, but we are not going back," she added.