WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | taxes | middle class | 2024 | election

Harris Vows No New Taxes on Those Making Under $400K

By    |   Friday, 26 July 2024 04:01 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday vowed to continue President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign commitment not to raise taxes for middle-class Americans.

Harris will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year if elected in November, her presidential campaign told Politico on Friday.

Biden previously made not raising taxes on middle-class and low-income Americans a key campaign pledge when running for the White House in 2020, vowing instead to raise taxes on the highest-earning Americans and corporations.

The vice president has not released an official economic platform, but she has hinted at her intentions if elected president in the upcoming general election.

"We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by but to get ahead," Harris said this week during a Wisconsin campaign rally. "Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency."

Harris also challenged former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, at an event in Houston on Thursday, saying, "He intends to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and make working families foot the bill," while speaking at an American Federation of Teachers convention event.

"America has tried these failed economic policies, but we are not going back," she added.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday vowed to continue President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign commitment not to raise taxes for middle-class Americans.
kamala harris, taxes, middle class, 2024, election
210
2024-01-26
Friday, 26 July 2024 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved