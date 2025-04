The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there is no clear outline of a U.S.-Russia deal on Ukraine for now, but that there is political will to move in the direction of an agreement.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that contacts with the U.S. were positive and useful, but declined to give a timeline for a peace settlement.

Ukraine and some of its European allies say Russia is not serious about wanting to end the war and have accused it of dragging out the talks with the U.S.