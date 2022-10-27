VP Harris Mocked for Love of Yellow School Buses

Vice President Kamala Harris' strong feelings on yellow school buses made her the laughingstock of Twitter Wednesday, after she spoke in Seattle to announce electric bus funding, the New York Post reports.

With four electric school buses in the background, Harris delivered remarks at Lumen Field in Seattle, announcing almost $1 billion in funding for school districts to replace older buses with electric ones. According to the Post, the funding is partially from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed last year.

Remarking on the nostalgia of a "yellow school bus," Harris hammered the point home, mentioning the iconic school vehicles multiple times throughout her speech.

"Who doesn't love a yellow school bus, right?" she said, according to the Post. "Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It's part of our experience growing up.

"It's part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there."

Twitter users pounced on the comments as yet another example of embarrassing gaffes from the vice president.

Radio host Clay Travis tweeted, "Democrats have been hiding Kamala, but she just had a press conference and talked about yellow school buses and my goodness they really can't let her talk in public about anything."

"Please sing 'Wheels on the Bus,' please sing 'Wheels on the Bus,'" CNN contributor Mary Katherine Ham joked.

Conservative social commentator and comedian Terrence K. Williams said, "What in the Yellow School Bus is wrong with Kamala Harris. LORD JESUS HELP US ALL. She is an embarrassment! Raise your hand if you agree."

"Okay changed my mind about Fetterman," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted.

"Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Kamala Harris loves Venn diagrams and yellow school buses," Republican activist Matthew Foldi advised.

Twitter had a field day with the executive branch on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden was also ridiculed on the social media platform for a speech in which he talked about inflation and his plan to do away with "junk fees." Giving an example of paying extra for more room on a plane, Biden said "junk fees" unfairly impact "people of color" the most.

"Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money," Biden said. "But you don't know it until you purchase your ticket. Look, folks, these are junk fees, they're unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially low-income folks and people of color."

Connecticut radio host Tom Shattuck joked, "My people are rising up #FatLivesMatter."

"Who had Legroom Equity as a Dem closing message on their bingo card?" Republican communications veteran Doug Heye said.