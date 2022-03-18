×
Kamala Harris' Gaffes, Giggles Show She Lacks in Talent, Team

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference with the Polish President at Belwelder Palace in Warsaw, Poland, March 10, 2022. (JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 18 March 2022 06:37 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris’ repeated gaffes and giggles during important interviews and news conferences abroad are likely a result of unprepared or inexperienced staff combined with the former Democrat senator’s own dearth of big-stage training, coaching, and natural ability, according to numerous experts who spoke to Newsmax.

Whether it’s a question while on a trip to Central America or Europe, or her take on the disastrous Afghanistan troop drawdown, Harris has been noticeably unable to suppress nervous laughter at inappropriate moments or cobble together cogent answers to predictable questions.

