VP Harris Touts 'Alliance With NKorea,' Not SKorea in Latest Gaffe

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday erred during a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, touting the United States' "alliance with the Republic of North Korea."

"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," said Harris, botching the official name of long-standing U.S. ally South Korea. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."

Harris used the proper country's name in later remarks, saying the "alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea stands ready to address any contingency. The commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea, I will report, is ironclad."

Harris' flub comes a day after President Joe Biden slipped up when he asked in a speech whether the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was in attendance at the event. Walorski died in a car accident in August.

Republicans quickly jumped on the errors.

"Biden looked around a room for a dead person," Republican strategist Greg Price tweeted. "Kamala is saying we have an alliance and important relationship with Kim Jong Un. What an absolute disaster."

"It is very obvious the VP misspoke here but it leads to a serious question, will the White House admit the mistake or double down like they did yesterday when it was clear Biden messed up big time calling out for a dead member of Congress?" asked longtime GOP communications pro Erin Perrine.