'Blind Ambition: The Kamala Harris Story' Premieres This Weekend

Not a single person voted for her to become president this year, yet Kamala Harris could soon hold the most powerful job in the world.

What – and who – has been behind the stunning rise of the senator from California?

This weekend a new Newsmax film – "Blind Ambition: The Kamala Harris Story" – premieres to tell that story.

"Blind Ambition" airs this Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET and closely examines the meteoric, controversial, and often haphazard rise of America's current vice president and Democrat presidential nominee.

When to Watch: 9 p.m. ET Saturday

4 p.m. ET Sunday

9 p.m. ET Sunday "Blind Ambition: The Kamala Harris Story"

The special delves into Harris' upbringing as the daughter of a Marxist professor in Berkeley, California, and how, at age 29, her relationship with then-speaker of the California Assembly Willie Brown launched her political career.

Harris has been a life-long progressive identifying with the Democratic Party's radical left, but she also has taken more pragmatic positions on crime and other issues to boost her political prospects.

"Blind Ambition" also looks at her record as vice president and her efforts to promote "Bidenomics" and the administration's immigration program as "border czar."

So, who is Kamala Harris, really?

Why is she afraid to do press conferences and unscripted news interviews?

And despite the obvious visible decline in President Joe Biden's capabilities, was Harris complicit in protecting his image for the sake of her own ambitions?

These questions and more are answered in "Blind Ambition."

The Newsmax original will also air Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. ET and again at 9 p.m. ET.