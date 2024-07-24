Sen. Tester Yet to Back Harris: Nomination Not Done Deal

Sen. Jon Tester, who is facing a tough reelection fight in deep-red Montana, has yet to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting she might not end up being the Democrat presidential nominee for November's election.

"I think we're in the middle of a process," Tester told the Washington Examiner. "I don't think that's a done deal."

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., also hasn't endorsed Harris but he is resigning Aug. 20 following his recent conviction on federal bribery and corruption charges.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the GOP's campaign arm in the upper chamber, pointed out Tester's reluctance to endorse Harris.

"Jon Tester recruited Kamala Harris," the NRSC posted Monday on X, referring to Tester's push for Harris to run for the U.S. Senate years ago. "Now he's afraid to say he publicly supports her?"

Harris reportedly has secured the support of enough Democrat delegates to become the party's nominee for president.

Tester, though, isn't budging.

"We'll let the process work out, then we'll figure it out," he said. "The process needs to work its way through."