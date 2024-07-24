WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | jon tester | senate | endorsement

Sen. Tester Yet to Back Harris: Nomination Not Done Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 24 July 2024 02:57 PM EDT

Sen. Jon Tester, who is facing a tough reelection fight in deep-red Montana, has yet to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting she might not end up being the Democrat presidential nominee for November's election.

"I think we're in the middle of a process," Tester told the Washington Examiner. "I don't think that's a done deal."

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., also hasn't endorsed Harris but he is resigning Aug. 20 following his recent conviction on federal bribery and corruption charges.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the GOP's campaign arm in the upper chamber, pointed out Tester's reluctance to endorse Harris.

"Jon Tester recruited Kamala Harris," the NRSC posted Monday on X, referring to Tester's push for Harris to run for the U.S. Senate years ago. "Now he's afraid to say he publicly supports her?"

Harris reportedly has secured the support of enough Democrat delegates to become the party's nominee for president.

Tester, though, isn't budging.

"We'll let the process work out, then we'll figure it out," he said. "The process needs to work its way through."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Jon Tester, who is facing a tough reelection fight in deep-red Montana, has yet to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting she might not end up being the Democrat presidential nominee for November's election.
kamala harris, jon tester, senate, endorsement
178
2024-57-24
Wednesday, 24 July 2024 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved