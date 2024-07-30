Morning Consult Poll: Harris' Popularity Hits New High

Loads of positive mainstream media coverage has helped Vice President Kamala Harris gain a 12-point swing in her approval rating and has boosted her popularity higher than former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden in this election cycle, Newsweek reported Tuesday, citing a Morning Consult poll.

The survey of 11,538 registered voters from July 26-28 showed 50% had a favorable view of Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee, with 46% having an unfavorable view. In a similar poll last week, according to Newsweek, Harris had a 43% approval rating and 51% disapproval rating.

The poll showed 47% said they heard something positive about Harris over the past week, compared to 35% who heard something negative.

Harris has grabbed the spotlight after Biden was pressured to withdraw from the race following his disastrous debate performance last month against Trump.

Harris' 4-point net favorability rating in the latest poll is higher than Biden or Trump, the Republican nominee, posted during this election cycle, Newsweek reported, citing the pollster.

Her favorability rating is higher than the support Biden received since late 2022 when he was seen as the most likely Democrat nominee.

The poll also showed support for third-party candidates, such as independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shrank to 4% of the vote, well below the 8% it was at in Morning Consult's final survey before Biden announced he was not seeking reelection.