Trump Praises House for Passing Big, Beautiful Budget Bill

President Donald Trump congratulated the House of Representatives Thursday for passing his "big, beautiful" budget bill that funds his agenda.

"Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The House approved the bill Thursday, 216 votes to 214 votes, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting in opposition. An original vote scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., lacked the votes needed for passage.