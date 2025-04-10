WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | congress | budget | bill

Trump Praises House for Passing Big, Beautiful Budget Bill

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 01:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump congratulated the House of Representatives Thursday for passing his "big, beautiful" budget bill that funds his agenda.

"Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The House approved the bill Thursday, 216 votes to 214 votes, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting in opposition. An original vote scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., lacked the votes needed for passage.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump congratulated the House on Thursday for passing his "big, beautiful" budget bill that funds his agenda.
donald trump, congress, budget, bill
119
2025-20-10
Thursday, 10 April 2025 01:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved