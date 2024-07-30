WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris

Harris, Trump Locked in Tight Presidential Race, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds

Tuesday, 30 July 2024 03:19 PM EDT

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a marginal one-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, closing the gap that opened in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's reelection bid.

The three-day poll, completed on Sunday, showed Harris supported by 43% of registered voters, with Trump supported by 42%, within the poll's 3.5 percentage point margin of error. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed Harris up 44%-42%.

Harris consolidated her position as the Democratic candidate over the last 10 days, after Biden, 81, bowed to growing pressure within his party and dropped out of the race. Harris has since received a surge of donations and endorsements.

The poll showed registered voters prefer Trump's approach on the economy, immigration and crime, while viewing Harris as having the better plan on healthcare.

The poll of 1,025 U.S. adults, including 876 registered voters, was conducted online, in English from July 26-28. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a marginal one-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, closing the gap that opened in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's reelection bid.The three-day poll, completed on...
harris
152
2024-19-30
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved