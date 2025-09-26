Kamala Harris Calls Comey Indictment 'Painful'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said she was outraged by the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

"It's frustrating, but more than that, it's painful to see," Harris told CNN.

"It's painful to see. I mean, what's happening with Comey: Are you [expletive] kidding me? The United States Department of Justice?"

Comey was indicted Thursday on federal charges of making false statements and obstruction.

Harris during her campaign said President Donald Trump would go after people he perceived to be his political enemies.

"He said it; we knew he would do it," Harris said. "But it is every day unrelenting."

In a video posted to Instagram, Comey said his heart was "broken for the Department of Justice" but that he has "great confidence in the federal judicial system."

He said, "I'm innocent, so let's have a trial and keep the faith my family and I have known for years."