Politics

Comey's Son-in-Law Resigns as Prosecutor After Indictment

Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:43 PM EDT

James Comey's son-in-law resigned as a federal prosecutor on Thursday to "uphold" his constitutional oath after the former FBI director was indicted on federal charges of making false statements and obstruction.

Troy Edwards resigned as a federal prosecutor just minutes after Comey's indictment was unsealed, according to The Associated Press.

Edwards, who served as deputy chief of the National Security Section in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, submitted a one-sentence letter to acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, saying he was stepping down "to uphold my oath to the Constitution and the country."

In his senior post, Edwards handled major national security cases, including the prosecution that led to the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His abrupt resignation came the same day his father-in-law was indicted on federal charges of obstruction and making false statements.

The resignation adds to mounting family pressures.

Earlier this year, Maurene Comey, James Comey's daughter, was dismissed from her role as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. She has since filed a lawsuit alleging her removal was politically motivated and unconstitutional.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Politics
