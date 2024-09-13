Tech Firm: Harris' Earrings Resemble Our Bluetooth Ones

A German tech company waded into the Kamala Harris earrings conspiracy theory after saying that the vice president's jewelry on debate night bears a "striking" resemblance to its wearable Bluetooth product. The company even joked that it would design a "male version" for the Trump campaign.

Social media has been blowing up over claims that Harris was wearing clip-on audio devices disguised as pearl earrings for her debate against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Icebach Sound Solutions weighed in on the allegations this week after Trump supporters asserted Harris was wearing a pair of the company's Bluetooth devices known as the Nova H1 Audio Earring.

"We do not know whether Mrs. Harris wore one of our products," Icebach Managing Director Malte Iversen said in a statement to tech outlet Tom's Guide. "The resemblance is striking and while our product was not specifically developed for the use at presidential debates, it is nonetheless suited for it."

"To ensure a level playing field for both candidates, we are currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign," he quipped. "The choice of color is a bit challenging though as orange does not go well with a lot of colors."

The Munich-based company also pledged to dispel the "rumors and myths surrounding our wonderful products" during an upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Following the presidential debate we have been contacted by numerous TV shows for interviews," a message on Icebach's website said. "After thorough discussions we have decided that we will grant one live interview … our chosen interviewer is Jimmy Fallon, a trusted Bavarian in heart."

It wasn't immediately clear when "The Tonight Show" appearance was set to take place.

The controversy, which has been dubbed "earring-gate," began after social media commentators honed in on the vice president's pearl earrings and claimed they contained a concealed Bluetooth device that allowed her to be coached while on the debate stage in Philadelphia.

According to the New York Post, the earrings Harris wore bear more resemblance to a gold version of the Double Pearl Hinged Earrings from Tiffany & Co. than they do the Nova H1 Audio Earrings.

A sterling silver version of the Tiffany earrings, which is priced at $800, is currently sold out on the luxury brand's website.

The Nova H1 Audio Earrings, in gold, retail for $695, according to Tom's Guide.