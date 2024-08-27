WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | housing | plan | ad | 2024 election

Harris Ad Promotes Housing Plan

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 12:41 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday released a new campaign ad showcasing her plan to fight the country's housing shortage and lower the cost of buying a home.

The 60-second spot, which comes as part of a $90 million media purchase targeting voters in battleground states, is titled "Full House" and includes Harris speaking about her personal background.

"For most of my childhood, we were renters," Harris says at the beginning of the ad. "My mother saved for well over a decade to buy a home. I was a teenager when that day finally came, and I can remember so well how excited she was.

"I know what homeownership means, and sadly right now it is out of reach for far too many American families."

Harris promised that if elected, her administration would prevent corporations from buying homes and renting them at inflated prices while also promising to build new housing units and homes. She also proposed that the federal government provide first-time home buyers with up to $25,000 for their property purchase.

"We should be doing everything we can to make it more affordable to buy a home, not less," she said in the ad.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday released a new campaign ad showcasing her plan to fight the country's housing shortage and lower the cost of buying a home.
kamala harris, housing, plan, ad, 2024 election
196
2024-41-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved