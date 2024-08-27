Harris Ad Promotes Housing Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday released a new campaign ad showcasing her plan to fight the country's housing shortage and lower the cost of buying a home.

The 60-second spot, which comes as part of a $90 million media purchase targeting voters in battleground states, is titled "Full House" and includes Harris speaking about her personal background.

"For most of my childhood, we were renters," Harris says at the beginning of the ad. "My mother saved for well over a decade to buy a home. I was a teenager when that day finally came, and I can remember so well how excited she was.

"I know what homeownership means, and sadly right now it is out of reach for far too many American families."

Harris promised that if elected, her administration would prevent corporations from buying homes and renting them at inflated prices while also promising to build new housing units and homes. She also proposed that the federal government provide first-time home buyers with up to $25,000 for their property purchase.

"We should be doing everything we can to make it more affordable to buy a home, not less," she said in the ad.