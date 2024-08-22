Calif. Sheriff to Newsmax: Harris Campaign Ad 'Deceptive'

A California sheriff told Newsmax that a Kamala Harris campaign ad that used an image of him and his colleagues was "deceptive."

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told "Prime News" Thursday that the picture suggests they support the Democratic presidential nominee's record on the border, when in fact, they don't.

"When you have law enforcement standing behind you like that, you have a perception that we are supporting you," he said. "In fact, we have worked with Kamala Harris here in California when she was a prosecutor, when she was the attorney general, our senator, and there's been no support for law enforcement.

"The issue has become, is that she really was one of the spearheads in helping people and encouraging people to riot during the BLM riots, when officers were being injured and killed. She was a spokesperson for defunding the police."

He added, "And we have untold amounts of crime occurring right here in California as a result of Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, of which she was an architect.

"So for me to be in that picture, standing behind with the perception of support, I had to come out and say that that, in fact, was deceptive."

Proposition 47 was a 2014 ballot measure that made some property crimes and drug possession charges into misdemeanors. Proposition 57 was a 2016 measure that enabled early release from prison for certain "non-violent" offenders.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com