Harris: Trump's Debate Dodging Due to 'Toxic Positions'

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 03:25 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign suggested on Friday that the "toxic positions" former President Donald Trump shared at the debate in Philadelphia earlier this week are the reason he doesn't want to debate again.

Harris called for another debate after her performance on Tuesday night exceeded expectations, but Trump shot down the idea on Thursday, saying there's no reason to debate the vice president again.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, "I WANT A REMATCH," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate."

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" he said, after participating in the debate against President Joe Biden in June and the one against Harris on Tuesday.

In a Friday memo obtained by The Hill, Ian Sams, Harris campaign senior spokesperson and senior adviser for rapid response, outlined "5 toxic positions Trump took" and claimed those positions will come back to haunt him in November.

Sams also claimed Harris appeared "presidential" and was "in total command" during the debate.

"While much of the focus the past few days has rightly been on Vice President Harris' total and complete shutdown of Trump, it shouldn't be lost in the shuffle that Trump took at least five toxic positions on the debate stage," Sams wrote.

Trump's five "toxic positions," according to the Harris campaign official, include:

  • Refusing to say if he would veto a national abortion ban
  • Denying the outcome of the 2020 election
  • Saying "we" when referring to the protesters who breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021
  • Saying he had "concepts of a plan" to repeal ObamaCare
  • Not saying if he wanted Ukraine to win its fight against Russia

On Thursday, Harris reportedly ridiculed Trump at a North Carolina campaign rally for saying he had "concepts of a plan."

In the memo, Sams said "Trump should have to answer for" his "toxic positions."

"Trump doesn't want to have to account for them on another debate stage, but he should have to say what the 'concepts' are that he is considering to repeal [ObamaCare]," he wrote.

