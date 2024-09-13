Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Trump Makes Great Case to Not Debate Again

Former President Donald Trump "makes a great case that he's already debated [the Harris-Biden] administration twice and their policies," said Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Newsmax.

"He's going to go out and make that case to the American people over the next 50-some days and we're going to be out there helping to communicate that as well," Hinson said Friday during an appearance on "National Report."

"So, I think that the president made his decision, and I'm going to back him on that. And I think there's always an opportunity to debate your opponent. … But I think that our job is to go out and just really showcase that contrast over the next couple of months."

Trump on Thursday said he won't debate Vice President Kamala Harris again, telling reporters, "Because we've done two debates and because they were successful, there will be no third debate. Too late anyway, the voting has already begun."

Trump, added Hinson, needs to focus on the "failures of [Biden] administration and her failures" moving forward.

"She's making this case, 'So I'm going to come in and fix all these problems, and here's my plan to fix all these problems,' the problems that she created. Newsflash, she's been in office three and a half years. She was a senator before that, enabling this agenda to happen. Every congressional Democrat has had the backs of this agenda for the last three and a half years. And look where it's gotten our country, and so that's, I think, the case that President Trump needs to go out and make in all of these swing states," she said.

"It's the same argument I'm going to make to my constituents back home. Look at the contrast. Do you want a secure border? Do you want a better economy? Do you want respect again on the global stage? And or do you want more of these hot wars popping up all over the world, a wide-open border and Green New Deal policies?"

