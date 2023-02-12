×
Tags: kamala harris | 2024 | joe biden | democratic party

Christie: Biden's Age Means Kamala Harris Could Be President

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Sunday, 12 February 2023 06:03 PM EST

The chances of Kamala Harris being the next president of the United States increases as President Joe Biden is expected to announce his reelection campaign for 2024, former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie told ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"If you're voting for Joe Biden," Christie said, "you may be voting for President Kamala Harris too, and how do you feel about that? We've never had an 82-year-old run for reelection. This starkly puts the vice presidency in focus for people."

According to The Hill, Biden, who is 80, will likely announce his campaign within the next few weeks.

"He's running; there's no doubt about it. That speech was obviously a campaign speech," Christie said in reference to Biden's State of the Union address.

Nonetheless, Christie questioned whether Biden would stick with Harris as his vice president.

"She has the highest position in the party. But when you look at the way the public views her, there are a number of other very qualified African American women ... who the president could pick. And all I'm saying is there's going to be that conversation. It's unlikely to happen ... But because he's going to be 82 years old, that is going to be a much bigger focus than it has ever been."

According to aggregated polling by FiveThirtyEight, Biden is more popular than Harris, with the president holding an average approval rating of 42.7%, while Harris sits at 40.5%.

Sitting opposite of Christie, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, said that if Biden does not run, Harris would be the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee.

"I'm so glad you brought up Kamala Harris," Brazile said, "because she is probably one of the most undefined human beings. She is incredible. She is standing in her own power. She has been, at every step, helpful to this president and getting his agenda through the United States Congress.

"So while her poll numbers may not reflect her true popularity, I can guarantee you Kamala Harris will not be replaced on the party's ticket," she continued. "I can also guarantee you if Joe Biden decides not to run, Kamala Harris will become the next nominee of the Democratic Party."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


