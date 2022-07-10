VP Harris [Laughs] She's With Biden, 'If' He Runs Again

The Republican National Committee is seizing on Vice President Kamala Harris' statement Sunday – with laughter – suggesting President Joe Biden might not run in 2024, saying "if he" runs, she intends "to run with him."

The RNC Research Twitter account also noted Harris followed that hedged response by laughing "hysterically."

Robert Costa of CBS's "Face the Nation" asked Harris: "Up on Capitol Hill, there is speculation among some Democrats and some Republicans that President Biden won't run for reelection in 2024. What's your message to those who say that?"

"Listen to President Biden," Harris replied, with the CBS transcript noting Harris' mid-response laughter. "He intends to run, and if he does, I intend to run with him. [laughs]

"So there you go."

Many Republicans and conservative analysts, including Newsmax hosts like Greg Kelly frequently point out Harris bursts out in arguably nervous laughter when she is uncomfortable with a question or her own response.

When pressed by Costa about running against former President Donald Trump, Harris pivoted.

"So I – you know, listen, honestly – right now, let's focus on what we got to deal with right now because I know that's how the president is focused," Harris said. "He's focused on doing everything that we've discussed, bringing down the cost of gas, dealing with – seeing through what we need to do around getting roads and bridges fixed in America, focusing on what we have continued to do under his leadership, which is to improve and strengthen the relationship the United States has around the world."

Costa circled back once again to the 2024 question: "So, all signs point to yes?"

But instead of being definitive, Harris demurred back to the present again.

"All signs point to good work having happened but more work to get done," Harris said.