Kai Trump Urges Compromise as Social Media Fuels Extremes

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter, said she stays "completely" out of politics but believes the country would be better off if her grandfather and former Vice President Kamala Harris could find common ground.

While appearing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Trump was asked about the backlash that comes with her family name and the intensity of the country's political divide.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics. Completely," she said. Trump added that she would never run for office and called politics "such a dangerous thing."

Trump told Paul she tries not to dwell on criticism, saying she has learned to let negative comments "roll off" rather than respond to every post on social media.

She described online platforms as amplifying the loudest voices on both the left and the right, leaving little room for people who are not drawn to the extremes.

Asked about the friction between her grandfather and Harris, who led the Democratic ticket in 2024, Trump said she sees value in compromise.

"If both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier," she said, arguing that social media can push users toward one side or the other and discourage moderating influences.

Trump also said there is "no bad blood" between her and Harris, framing her support for her grandfather as family loyalty rather than a personal interest in partisan fights.

The moment has ricocheted across social platforms in a political climate still shaped by the aftershocks of the 2024 campaign and the rapid-fire commentary cycle that follows the Trump family.

While Trump has largely presented herself publicly through golf and social media, she has been pulled into the national conversation at times simply because of her proximity to the president and the attention that surrounds the family.

Kai Trump is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump and the oldest grandchild of President Trump. She attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens and has committed to play golf at the University of Miami.

In recent months, she has spoken publicly about the awkwardness of navigating typical teenage situations while under Secret Service protection.