Trump's Granddaughter to Make LPGA Debut Next Month

Kai Trump, 18, a daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut next month after receiving a sponsor exemption — even though she is still in high school.

She will compete in The ANNIKA, scheduled for Nov. 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The event carries a $3.25 million purse and is the penultimate stop of the LPGA Tour season.

Some of the tour's top players, including Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, will be competing. Caitlin Clark, the WNBA superstar who serves as an ambassador for tournament sponsor Gainbridge, will participate in the Wednesday pro-am.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November," Kai Trump said in a news release. "This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward [to] meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

Trump is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Fla., the same school that Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, attends. She has committed to play golf at the University of Miami beginning in 2026.

She has competed in events organized by the American Junior Golf Association and the Srixon Medalist Tour in the South Florida PGA section. She is ranked No. 461 in the AJGA girls ranking, having played three events this year.

Trump recently founded an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports. She has a combined six million social-media followers and signed with TaylorMade earlier this year.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's chief tour business and operations officer. "Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans.

"We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we're proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women's game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility."

Earlier this month, Trump played a round of golf with her grandfather at Trump National Golf Club — Washington, D.C., where the course was closed while she filmed the outing for her YouTube channel.

"My wonderful granddaughter just launched a new Series on YouTube," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "For her inaugural episode, we filmed our Golf Match at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

"She has incredible golfing talent and a bright future."