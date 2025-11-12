Trump's Granddaughter Steps Into LPGA Spotlight

When the LPGA tees off at The ANNIKA in Florida this week, one of the most talked-about players will be 18-year-old Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump.

Forbes reported that she accepted a sponsor exemption to compete at Pelican Golf Club, bringing with her a combined social media audience of about 8 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The invitation sparked debate in late October, with critics questioning her limited golf résumé.

Kai Trump, who has committed to play for the University of Miami, ranks 461st among junior girls in the Rolex AJGA standings. She played three AJGA events this season, averaging 83.6 strokes, and has never appeared in a USGA or World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

Tournament organizers defended the decision, emphasizing visibility as part of the reasoning.

"The idea of the exemption is to bring attention to an event," said Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr.

"She's brought a lot of viewers who normally don't watch women's golf. That was the hope — and we're seeing that now."

The LPGA also praised the potential reach of her participation. "Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences," said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's chief tour business and operations officer.

Kai Trump isn't the first athlete or celebrity to benefit from such an invitation. Past PGA Tour sponsor exemptions have gone to public figures such as Tony Romo and Steph Curry, both accomplished amateurs.

Ahead of her debut, Kai Trump turned to Tiger Woods for advice.

Woods, who is dating her mother, offered encouragement, "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens," she said.

Woods' son Charlie attends the same Florida high school as Kai.

Kai Trump often plays rounds with her grandfather, who owns several golf courses worldwide. "He's pretty good," she said.

"We play a lot. We have a great time out there."

When asked if she's ever beaten him, she replied, "I'll leave that up to you to decide."

Kai Trump said she did not expect President Trump to attend the tournament. "He's running the world right now, so a little busy."

Kai Trump tees off Thursday, Nov. 13, at 12:32 p.m. EST, with the Golf Channel airing her opening swings live.