Pregnant Widow of US Marine Murdered in Kabul to Receive Free Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to gift a mortgage-free home to the family of one of the 13 service members killed in the terrorist suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Chairman and CEO of the foundation, Frank Siller, told “Breitbart News Saturday” that his company was building mortgage-free homes for Gold Star Families, "and that includes any of the 13 that left behind a young family. And we do know one of them — his wife is pregnant and will be giving birth shortly. We are going to build her a mortgage-free house. And rest assured, we are going to take care of any Gold Star Family that fits that criteria.”

Siller was most likely referring to Jiennah McCollum, the widow of 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the Kabul airport terrorist attack.

According to Breitbart, Rylee and Jiennah were married before he was killed. Their baby is expected to be born this month.

Siller called the 13 fallen service members “American heroes” and said that “I have a great relationship with so many [families of service members and first responders] and we cry together — and believe me, there’s been a lot of that going on. But they’re great American heroes, and that’s what we have to take from it.”

Siller and his family started Tunnel to Towers in honor of his brother, Stephen Siller, a firefighter who sacrificed his life saving others during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

The non-profit gives mortgage-free homes to spouses and children of service members who die in the line of duty, as well as giving smart homes to severely injured veterans and first responders. The foundation also pays off the mortgages of fallen firefighters and law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty or to 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children, Breitbart reports.