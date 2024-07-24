GOP Insider: Michelle Obama Most Feared Candidate

Long-time GOP operative Justin Evans said Michelle Obama would be the Democrat candidate most feared by Republicans as former President Donald Trump's opponent in the November presidential election, the Daily Mail reported.

Evans, who has been deeply involved in the GOP campaign, told the Daily Mail that Trump is on track for an easy victory after Vice President Kamala Harris moved to the top of the Democrat ticket.

"We are confident we could have beaten Michelle as well, but she would have been easily the most competitive," said Evans, who called Harris as a weak candidate who is too closely tied to the White House and President Joe Biden's agenda, making her a far less formidable opponent than Obama, wife of former President Barack Obama.

Evans, a veteran GOP strategist and adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign, said Harris' long political career provides ample material for attacks. He cited her perceived failures, such as her performance as the border czar and her handling of Biden's cognitive health concerns. Moreover, Evans highlighted her unsuccessful presidential campaign, saying, "She did not win a single delegate."

Another controversial aspect of Harris' past that Evans believes will be exploited is her reported affair with former California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown while she was 29 and he was 60. Evans mentioned that Republicans will repeatedly bring this up to undermine her credibility.

Evans also touched on Trump's social media strategy, referencing a Truth Social post where Trump criticized Harris's "terrible pole numbers." Evans suggested the misspelling was a deliberate effort to remind voters of Harris' past relationships, including a brief fling with Montel Williams.

While acknowledging Harris' appeal to voters of color, Evans argued that her previous tough-on-crime stance, which saw many African Americans incarcerated for minor offenses, would cost her crucial votes.

"Her past record on drugs and crime is something that's going to cost her votes with Democrats and especially African Americans," Evans said.

Evans criticized Harris' political skills, saying Trump merely needs to let her talk to expose her weaknesses. He described Harris as widely disliked and more extreme than Biden, making her an easy target for Trump. According to Evans, the Democrats have forfeited the race by nominating her.

After a recent failed assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Evans observed that Trump's supporters are now more determined than ever, translating into higher voter turnout in November. Additionally, he anticipates that disaffected Democrats who are upset about the nomination process and feel misled about Biden will switch their support to Trump.

Evans speculated that Harris might struggle to find a running mate, as potential candidates with presidential aspirations for 2028 would avoid associating with a likely losing campaign. He suggested that Sen. Mark Kelly, R-Ariz., could be a viable choice, considering his swing state background and lack of 2028 presidential ambitions.

"How is she going to convince [Josh] Shapiro or [Gavin] Newsom or [Gretchen] Whitmer to be her running mate in what's likely to be a losing campaign?" said Evans, referring to the governors of Pennsylvania, California, and Michigan.