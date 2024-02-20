Justice Thomas: I'll Leave 'When I Do My Job as Poorly' as Media

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has endured decades of attacks — including from then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and anti-conservative media — is not taking criticism from the media sitting down.

"One of the things I saw in response to the media is when they talk about — especially early on — about the way I did my job, I said, 'I will absolutely leave the court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours,'" Thomas joked a recent forum to wide laughter. "And that was meant as a compliment."

Thomas' jovial trolling of the media has long been a feature of his nearly 33 years on the bench. Late Justice William O. Douglas is the longest ever seated justice at more than 36 years.

Thomas continued with a deep laugh as the audience joined him, adding, "Oh, gosh. It really is good to be me," Thomas joked with more breathless laughs.

Thomas has been under fire from the left since then-Senate Judiciary Chair Biden pushed Thomas during a fiery Senate confirmation hearing in 1991.

Thomas then fired off his famous rebuked, calling out Democrats' attack as "a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas.

"You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. Senate, rather than hung from a tree," Thomas said then.

Thomas has been a target of leftist advocacy groups upset about the conservative makeup of the court for alleged conflicts of interest in the past couple of years.

Noted liberal media critic John Oliver made an offer of $1 million for Thomas to step down from the bench.

"Justice Thomas, we have a special offer for you tonight," Oliver said on his show Sunday night. "We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year — for the rest of your life — if you leave the Supreme Court immediately, and never come back.

"This is not a joke!" Oliver insisted, holding up a legal contract. "A million dollars a year until you, or I, die."

Thomas' response earned applause from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"This should be nominated for best mic drop of 2024!" Lee wrote Tuesday on X.