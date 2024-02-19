×
Tags: john oliver | clarence thomas | supremec ourt | hbo

John Oliver Offers Clarence Thomas $1M to Quit Supreme Court

By    |   Monday, 19 February 2024 02:44 PM EST

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver is calling on Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court, claiming he'd give the justice $1 million per year and a luxury motor coach to step down.

Oliver spent much of Sunday's show satirizing the conservative justice, whom he said has made the lives of Americans "demonstrably worse," before extending the offer, which he claims is valid for 30 days.

"Justice Thomas we have a special offer for you tonight," Oliver said, according to Rolling Stone. "We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year — for the rest of your life — if you leave the Supreme Court immediately, and never come back!"

"This is not a joke!" the comedian insisted, holding up a legal contract. "A million dollars a year until you — or I — die."

The HBO host claimed to have consulted with legal experts who assured him that the offer was legal under the ethics framework of the high court, adding that the network was not shelling out the money.

"I am personally on the hook," he said, according to Rolling Stone.

As the show ended, Oliver addressed Thomas directly, saying the justice has a "lot on [his] plate right now."

"From stripping away women's rights to hearing Jan. 6 cases, you definitely shouldn't be hearing two potentially helping rollback decades of federal regulations," he said, according to Mediaite.

To sweeten the deal, the comedian said he'd throw in a brand new "condo on wheels" – a $2.4 million motor coach with a king size bed, 1.5 bathrooms, a "f****** fireplace," four TVs and a full-size fridge.

"All you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the f*** off the Supreme Court," he said, according to Rolling Stone.

Thomas has faced increased scrutiny in recent months after ProPublica reported he failed to disclose luxury perks, travel and entertainment he received from conservative billionaires.

Oliver then seemingly sought to reassure Thomas that his friends would not disappear if he took the offer and decided to resign.

"I think you're thinking, what would my friends say if I take this offer?" the comedian said, according to Mediaite. "Will they judge me as they sit in their boardrooms and mega yachts and Hitler shrines? Will they still treat me to luxury vacations and sing songs about me off their phones?

"Well, that’s the beauty of friendship, Clarence. If they’re real friends, they'll love you no matter what your job is. So, I guess this might be the perfect way to find out who your real friends actually are."

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Monday, 19 February 2024 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

