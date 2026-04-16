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Trump Warns Gas Stations: No Price Gouging

Trump Warns Gas Stations: No Price Gouging
President Donald Trump speaks outside the Oval Office of the White House, April 13, 2026, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:02 AM EDT


The Trump administration is zeroing in on alleged price gouging at the pump as Americans grapple with sharply higher gas prices following the U.S. conflict with Iran.

With fuel costs climbing and consumer sentiment sliding, the White House is signaling a more aggressive posture — echoing tactics used by the Joe Biden administration — to call out retailers accused of unfairly inflating prices.

In today's digital world, with just a few taps on a digital console, gas station operators can instantly raise prices on LED signs, making it easy to pass along costs — or potentially overcharge customers — within seconds.

Elevated gas prices pose a clear political risk for Donald Trump heading into the November midterms. Relief may not come quickly: the U.S. Energy Information Administration recently forecast that gas prices will average above $3.70 per gallon for the remainder of the year.

At the same time, a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire has done little to ease pressure at the pump, leaving consumers bracing for sustained costs that strain household budgets.

Alert: The Profit Plan Trump Wants You to See... Read More Here

Now, top officials are sharpening their message — and their scrutiny.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration is prepared to hold gas stations accountable for any signs of profiteering.

“We’ll be looking at Treasury to keep the retail gas stations honest,” Bessent said. “You did this on the way up, you better be doing this on the way down. And I’m sure the president will call out anybody who’s a bad actor.”

The strategy reflects a broader effort to shift the narrative — placing responsibility on retailers even as global tensions and supply concerns continue to drive prices higher.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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The Trump administration is zeroing in on alleged price gouging at the pump as Americans grapple with sharply higher gas prices following the U.S. conflict with Iran.
donald trump, gas, prices, gouging, warning
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2026-02-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:02 AM
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