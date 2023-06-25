×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: julian sands missing california mountains search

Human Remains Found in California Mountain Area Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared 5 Months Ago

Human Remains Found in California Mountain Area Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared 5 Months Ago

Sunday, 25 June 2023 07:37 AM EDT

Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands' disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification...
julian sands missing california mountains search
191
2023-37-25
Sunday, 25 June 2023 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved