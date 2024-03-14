×
Tags: judge | trump | classified

Judge Declines Trump Motion to Dismiss Classified-Documents Case

Thursday, 14 March 2024 05:35 PM EDT

A federal judge on Friday denied Donald Trump's request to dismiss a criminal case that charges him with illegally holding onto classified documents.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida came just hours after a hearing in which his lawyers argued that the central charge in the case is improperly vague.

Cannon, who was appointed to her post by Trump, ruled that question "warrants serious consideration" but should not be decided at this point.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 40-count indictment that accuses him of illegally taking sensitive government documents with him when he left the White House in 2021.

It is one of four criminal cases he faces as he tries to win back the White House in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 14 March 2024 05:35 PM
