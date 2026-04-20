House Panel Releases List of Sex Misconduct Cases

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee on Monday released a list of investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by representatives dating to 1976.

The release comes in the wake of resignations by Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, over sexual misconduct allegations. The committee also issued a statement urging victims to report allegations to congressional authorities.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to "maintaining a congressional workplace free from" sexual harassment, abuse, and assault.

The list includes the first instance in which the committee reviewed sexual misconduct allegations, a 1976 case involving the late Rep. Wayne Hays, D-Ohio. He was the first House member to resign before the committee completed its investigation.

A total of 14 Democrats and 12 Republicans were on the list.

The late Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., was investigated twice, in 2014 and again in 2020, for pursuing a sexual relationship with a staffer.

The committee said some matters it could have reviewed were removed from its jurisdiction because of a subject's "resignation, retirement, or departure from House employment."

"Moreover, unfortunately, there likely exist matters never reported to the Committee," the statement said. "As the Committee has repeatedly asserted to the House community, through investigative matters and other actions, it treats allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness.

"The Committee strongly encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual misconduct by a House Member or staffer, or who has knowledge of such conduct, to contact the Committee, OCWR [Office of Congressional Workplace Rights], or OEA [Office of Employee Advocacy]."

The Ethics Committee no longer has jurisdiction over Swalwell or Gonzales after both resigned. But Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., remains under investigation for alleged "sexual misconduct and/or dating violence," the list showed.

An investigative subcommittee was established last November, but President Donald Trump still endorsed Mills in Florida's Republican primary in February.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote Monday on X that "we just introduced a resolution to EXPEL Cory Mills from the U.S. House of Representatives."

"The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long and we are done letting it slide," she wrote. "We tried to censure him and strip him from his committee assignments. Both parties blocked it, but we are not backing down."

At least half of the investigations occurred over the past decade, during which the committee said it "has adopted a more aggressive and robust approach to allegations of sexual misconduct."

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has subpoenaed the OCWR to disclose "all awards and settlements" paid to sexual misconduct victims before 2018. Those payments total about $450,000 for Section 201 violations of the Congressional Accountability Act, which covers sexual harassment and other workplace discrimination.