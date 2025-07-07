Judge Blocks Law Barring Funding for Planned Parenthood

A federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing law that banned Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood health centers.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on Monday and set a preliminary injunction hearing for July 21.

The order blocks the funding ban that is part of the megabill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday. A provision in the One Big, Beautiful Bill defunded the nonprofit for up to one year.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, vowed to file suit, saying the reconciliation bill was“unlawful” and a “targeted attack” on the organization and its patients.