Rep. Joyce Breaks Ranks, Votes Against Garland Contempt

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 09:49 PM EDT

Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce stood as the lone Republican in the House on Wednesday to vote against holding United States Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

"As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points. The American people expect Congress to work for them, solve policy problems, and prioritize good governance," Joyce stated, according to The Hill. "Enough is enough."

Despite Joyce's resistance, the House adopted the measure 216 to 207. The measure was brought to bear after Garland refused to hand over audio of President Joe Biden's conversation with special counsel Robert Hur.

Republicans are demanding audio recordings of Biden to verify their consistency with the transcript cited in Hur's report on the president's handling of classified documents.

Nonetheless, it is unclear that the vote for contempt will have an impact given Garland is in charge of the Justice Department which would be responsible for prosecuting him.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 12 June 2024 09:49 PM
