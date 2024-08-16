Family of Corey Comperatore: 'Blood on Hands' of Security

The family of Corey Comperatore, killed during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, said “blood is on the hands” of those in charge of security that day.

Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed when Thomas Crooks, 20, fired eight shots at Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. One of the shots struck Comperatore in the head as he attempted to shield his wife and daughters from the gunfire. Crooks also critically wounded James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine veteran.

Comperatore’s widow Helen Comperatore spoke to WTAE out of Pittsburg on Friday about their marriage of 29 years that began as childhood sweethearts who met as sophomores in high school.

"He definitely was a hero," she said. "He was just a wonderful man, and I want everybody to try not to remember him as the man that was shot at the rally," she said. "Just try to remember Corey as he was — a great man that was a great father. He was a great husband."

Corey Comperatore also brought his two daughters, Allyson Comperatore and Kaylee Comperatore, to the Trump campaign event, telling them he was thrilled to finally see Trump in person. Allyson Comperatore described the horrific moments after her father was struck and said that she was the first person her father saved that day.

"I was the one that my dad threw down. As he was throwing me down, that was when he was shot and he ended up falling onto me," she said to the outlet. "I don't remember hearing any other shots. I don't remember feeling any other shots. In that moment, I was trying to take care of him.”

"I started screaming, but in my head, I kept saying, Wake up, like this is a dream," Kaylee Comperatore added. "And then you realize it's not a dream, and you feel like your whole world is just over."

Although the family remains grateful for the millions raised via a GoFundMe initiative in memory of their father, they are still seeking answers to determine how such a monumental lapse in security could occur.

The Secret Service has been under scrutiny since the events of July 13. The congressional testimony of Ronald Rowe, Secret Service acting director, revealed layers of questionable decisions and a collection of errors that allowed Crooks to move about the rally undeterred until the moment of the shooting. Helen said the family has hired an attorney to get answers and “justice” for Corey Comperatore.

"I just want them to know that I really think my dad's blood is on their hands, and I hope they wake up every day thinking about what they took from our family," Kaylee Comperatore said. "Because we have to wake up every day and see that image of our father in our head, and no child should ever have to see that."

Their mother said she has been invited to Trump’s next visit to Butler in October but is hesitant to join him on stage until she can assess the updated security measures.