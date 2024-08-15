Jordanian Charged in Attack on Fla. Energy Co. Over Israel

A Jordanian man has been charged with damaging businesses in Florida, including an energy facility, for their perceived support of Israel, federal prosecutors said.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, faces up to 40 years in prison for allegedly smashing the glass front doors of businesses in the Orlando area in early June and breaking into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Fla., and destroying solar panel arrays in late June. It's estimated he caused more than $700,000 in damage, prosecutors said.

He also left behind “warning letters” to the U.S. government laying out a series of “political demands, culminating in a threat to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America," the Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

“Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says Hnaihen, “threatened to carry out hate-fueled mass violence in our country, motivated in part by a desire to target businesses for their perceived support of Israel.

“Such acts and threats of violence, whether they are targeting the places that Americans frequent every day or our country’s critical infrastructure, are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated by the Justice Department,” he said.