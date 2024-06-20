WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Ernst Questions Biden Signs Next to Public Projects

Thursday, 20 June 2024 03:33 PM EDT

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is questioning why the Biden administration is encouraging federal agencies to place signs promoting him next to taxpayer-funded projects.

In a letter sent to Shalanda Young, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Ernst said federal agencies are being tasked to post signs alongside projects, "declaring they were funded, not by taxpayers, but President Joe Biden."

The White House has even offered guidance on how to place the signs, which have been up for the past year.

"Political campaign signs are not infrastructure," Ernst wrote. "President Biden is clearly using the 'Bipartisan Infrastructure Law' as a piggy bank to pay for partisan pork projects to aid his re-election while real infrastructure, like roads and bridges, are crumbling before our eyes."

Ernst said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding that "for construction projects funded in whole or in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or Inflation Reduction Act recipients must place a sign at construction sites that display the Investing in America emblem and identify the project as a 'project funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law' or 'project funded by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.'

"The sign must be in an easily visible location that can be directly linked to the work taking place and must be maintained in good condition throughout the construction period," the EPA said, according to Ernst's letter.

Ernst voted against both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Who would have ever guessed the meaning would be stretched so far as to include public financing for the president's own campaign infrastructure?" Ernst wrote in the letter. "Agencies are treating taxpayer money like campaign donations, purchasing and placing thousands of campaign signs along roadsides and other public works sites."

In her letter, Ernst requests Young provide information how much taxpayers spent on the "funded by President Joe Biden signs," and how much they cost to design, produce and install.

Thursday, 20 June 2024 03:33 PM
