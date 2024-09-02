Jon Voight: Reagan's Faith Key to Beating Communism

Jon Voight, Oscar-winning actor and star of the biopic "Reagan," said former President Ronald Reagan's faith was instrumental in his battle against communism, Breitbart reported.

Voight, known for his conservative views, recently discussed the enduring threat of communism, drawing parallels between the past and present. He said Reagan's unwavering faith was crucial in his successful fight against communism during the Cold War.

According to Voight, these same principles are vital in combating what he sees as a resurgence of communism in the U.S.

In an interview with "The Christian Post," Voight reflected on Reagan's early influences, crediting his mother, Nelle, and his childhood pastor for instilling a deep faith in the future president.

"What he had was basically the words of his mother when he was a child: staying in touch with God and believing in the principles of our founding; that's what served him all his life, so he was able to see right from wrong," Voight said.

He said that Reagan's ability to distinguish between right and wrong, grounded in his faith, was essential in his efforts to dismantle the Soviet Union and sommunism.

Voight, who portrays former KGB agent Viktor Petrovich in "Reagan," expressed concern that the same ideology Reagan fought against is now infiltrating American society.

"The Russian people suffered under it, and now we're being attacked by those same values," Voight said. He lauded Reagan's achievements in helping the Russian people escape the oppressive regime, saying, "Ronald Reagan helped them survive it. He got rid of the Soviet Union, got rid of communism in that country. What a blessing for those people.

"They were so depressed and so injured by that system, and he gave them hope and new life."

Despite the apparent victory over communism decades ago, Voight said the threat is far from over.

"But now we're burdened with it, somehow being attacked by what was the agenda of the KGB," he said. "It's taken root in our country, and we have to stand up and return to the proper principles. Maybe that's what Ronald Reagan reminds us of.

"I was raised Catholic, but I got a little bit away from it and made some very bad mistakes on my own. And then I got a wake-up call: I know that God is real, and I know that our whole lives are only meaningful in relation to God," he said.

Voight credits this realization with helping him navigate his career and life while speaking about the significance of Christianity in providing guidance and hope.

"As Christians, we have the great guidance of Jesus and his help from above. That's all real, and it's what gives us hope to become our greater selves," he said. "Our souls are pieces of God, pure God, each one of our souls. Once we stand up to that and identify ourselves as that, our lives change."