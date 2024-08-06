Jon Voight: Obama 'Directing' Kamala Harris

Actor Jon Voight released a video this week accusing former President Barack Obama of "directing" Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it "a war crime."

Voight, a longtime supporter of Trump's who previously received the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from Trump in 2019, released a video on social media late Monday night in which he speaks directly into the camera while sitting in front of the American flag.

"We the people are in danger, and we must vote for [former President] Donald Trump because he will save this nation," Voight says.

"We the people are in trouble if this nation picks Kamala Harris," he continues. "We must stop this crime that is happening. It's a war crime, that Obama is directing and Kamala Harris would be a cackling hyena that just listens and repeats. If we do not stop this horror, you, my friends, will have the biggest horror that you will not know how to end."

Voight goes on to claim that "the left" wants to make children "into non-binaries" and says, "The ones who are on the left who fight against Trump will pay a price for the injustice of lies that are Kamala Harris and Obama."