Jon Voight's 'Land of Israel' Premieres on Newsmax

Hollywood icon Jon Voight is now bringing a 10-part docuseries, "The Land of Israel With Jon Voight: God's Story," exclusively to Newsmax.

The Academy Award-winning actor takes viewers through the Holy Land and the biblical stories of Abraham, Samson, and David and Goliath, finishing up at the Western Wall.

The series debuts on Newsmax at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday with a special re-air at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Voight said former President Donald Trump's achievement of implementing the Abraham Accords, the 2020 peace deal between Israel, United Arab Emirates, and other Arab states, sparked his interest in doing the series.

He noted the Accords brought "unprecedented" hope for peace in the Middle East in his previous documentary for Newsmax.

"It's an unbelievable thing, a movement towards peace of this kind; it was unprecedented," Voight told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"It's really been quite a remarkable thing what happened — peace for the first time in that area was brought forth.

"All of the Middle East is opening up in this way because of this gesture. And of course it took years to do and it was very, very clever," Voight added, noting "You'll see some of the architecture of that, and it's quite wonderful, wonderful to celebrate it. And what we did with this was we tell the story briefly of the history of the land of Israel."

His first episode of "The Land of Israel" begins with Abraham on Mount Gerizim with an epic view over Shechem, and then travels through Shiloh to Abraham's Well, Ein Avdat, Manoach's Altar, Ancient Zorah lookout, Nebi Yakin, and the palace remains in the City of David.

The program finishes up back in Shiloh and the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

"This site called 'Nebi Yakin' is the traditional location where Abraham argued with God," according to producer Steven Paul, who worked on the docuseries with Voight, Hahn Cho, and Andrew Appel.

"In the floor of the ancient mosque there are footsteps in the stone that mark the location where Abraham stood," Paul said.

"This location is a walk of about 2 1/2 hours from Hebron and is the first place from which you can see the way down to the Dead Sea Valley."

The 10-part series:

Ep1 — Abraham's Entry

Jon Voight looks at Mount Gerizim, where Abraham and his flock stopped on his entry to the land of Canaan at God's direction.

Ep2 — Hannah's Son

Elkana's barren wife Hannah leaves the camp at Shiloh to pray at Mishkan, location of the Tabernacle Arc of the Covenant. Jon Voight visits Shiloh.

Ep3 — Beersheba

Abraham plants a shade tree and sets up a kind of roadside inn where he teaches travelers about his God. Jon Voight visits Abraham's historical well in Beersheba.

Ep4 — Hagar's Wife

Sarai gives her maidservant, Hagar, to Abram as a second wife. Hagar conceives and treats Sarai with diminished respect. Sarai rebukes Hagar, who runs away to the desert. Jon Voight visits Ein Avdat.

Ep5 — Birth of Samson

Jon Voight looks at the story of the birth of Samson from Manoach's Altar.

Ep6 — Samson's Life

Samson grows up and goes down to Timna. Jon Voight visits the ancient lookout at Zorah.

Ep7 — David and Goliath

Jon Voight visits Tel Azekah, the hill above the Elah Valley where the Battle of David and Goliath took place.

Ep8 — Abraham and Sodom

Jon Voight visits Nebi Yakin, the traditional location where Abraham argued with God. See the footsteps at the ancient mosque marking the location where Abraham stood.

Ep9 — King David

Hiram, king of Tyre, builds David a palace. Philistines come to attack, and David defeats them. Jon Voight visits the remains of his palace.

Ep10 — The Temple Discovered

The prophet Gad tells David to build an altar that ultimately becomes the place of the Temple. Jon Voight visits the Western Wall.

