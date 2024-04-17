Jon Voight: Israel, America in Grave Danger

Hollywood icon Jon Voight warned Wednesday that the U.S. and Israel are in grave danger and urged Americans to come together and lift each nation out of darkness by voting for former President Donald Trump in November.

"Bring back what was lost," Voight said in a two-minute video posted on his X account. "We must bring back the safety of this great country. We must bring back our greatest achievements that once were blooming.

"My friends of all colors, all religions, all nations, we must remember [this] truth: one love, under God. This life is full of injustice, this land of Israel is in danger, the land of the free, the USA, is in danger.

"Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war. We must stop this darkness. This negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote, for the only president that can save these countries once and for all.

"Let all nations bloom, let them shine. My friends, the only way, President Donald J. Trump. He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice. And he will help save Israel and warn these enemies that they will pay the price of their injustice, for their disgraceful actions."

Voight, a longtime supporter of Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said, "Justice will prevail, and peace for all nations will come to be" should Trump get elected in November.

"President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA, and destroying the beautiful, sacred land, the walls of many prayers, the soil of Moses, who said, 'Let my people go.'

"This evil must be wiped out and the gift of life restored with harmony, with faith, with safety, with love, and this is God's promise. He who seeks truths, he who seeks this and prays, they will earn a gift, the love of God. To God's glory. God bless."