Jon Voight: Israel, We Love You—This Evil Will Be Destroyed

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight on Wednesday voiced his support for Israel, calling the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas "the Hamas Holocaust," and warning the "evil ones" that "God … shall win this war for his people as when Moses was able to lift the Red Sea."

Hamas launched its devastating attack against Israel on Saturday, enabling a force using bulldozers, hang gliders, and motorbikes to take on the Middle East's most powerful army.

The worst breach in Israel's defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973, followed two years of subterfuge by Hamas that involved keeping its military plans under wraps and convincing Israel it did not want a fight.

The war has killed more than 2,300 on both sides in five days.

"Israel, I love you," Voight said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Israel will stand tall for the land of its sacred soil. These sick minded beings have been evil since birth. They're trained to destroy. God's power, along with the Israeli army, will end this destruction and the power of this evil. It will be destroyed once and for all so the Jewish people will be in peace and live in safety."

Voight, an outspoken voice defending Israel and the Jewish people, whose 10-part docuseries, "The Land of Israel With Jon Voight: God's Story," has aired on Newsmax, referred to the attack as the "Hamas Holocaust" and warned the evil ones "that God will show truths again."

"He shall win this war for his people as when Moses was able to lift the Red Sea. He shall rid this vermin once and for all, and for all, we the people shall stand and fight this battle for our loved ones lost and living and we must remember God shall light the candle for all the children of God."

The "Hamas Holocaust will haunt all, but we shall heal," he added.

"We shall make sure this will never happen again. In the name of Moses, I declare justice for all. The world is mourning with you Israel, and the USA stands with you and as Moses says let our people go."

