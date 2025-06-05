Sen. Thune on OBBB: We Are 'Very Nearly There'

An optimistic and even enthusiastic Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told colleagues on the Senate floor Thursday that "we are very nearly there," on the huge tax relief and spending package called the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Thune and committee chairs are forging ahead in an attempt to reach a consensus among themselves, and potentially keep changes in the House-approved bill to a minimum.

Thune said, "This has been a deeply collaborative project from the get-go, and the product of extensive work both within the Senate and between the Senate and the House." He said when finished, "We are going to have an outstanding final bill."

But there are hurdles. Not the least of which is a ruffled billionaire Elon Musk, who spearheaded the initial work of the Department of Government Efficiency, ravaging federal department budgets with billions in cuts, and who now says the OBBB is imperfect at best.

Some House members are saying that if the Senate changes the SALT provisions on tax credits, they're a no-vote. Rep. Mike Lawler posted on Wednesday that "If the Senate changes the negotiated number of $40,000 - it will derail final passage of the bill."

Thune said the focus remains on getting the best bill crafted in the Senate, with expected work in the Banking and Commerce committees up next, and "consideration of this bill on the floor in the coming weeks."