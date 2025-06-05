Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Trump Bill 'Pro-Growth,' Invests in America

President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill is "a pro-growth bill that makes sure we're investing in the United States of America with pro-growth tax policies," Rep. Brian Steil, R-Wis., said Thursday on Newsmax.

"It also cuts $1.5 trillion in spending. Would I like to see it be a little bit bigger and bolder? Absolutely," Steil said on "National Report." "I think we could have even more pro-growth tax policies in place. I think we could find additional savings as well. But this is a significant step forward, one of the biggest cost savings we'll ever be able to deliver for the American people. We have pro-growth tax policies that we have to get across the line to make sure that Americans aren't hit with a tax increase.

"And so, this is the standard conversation you always get in Washington about perfection being the enemy of the good. I believe we need to move forward. The Senate can make some amendments on this, but let's get this across the line and then continue the work of addressing the spending problem that we have in Washington."

