Comic Mulaney Postpones Minneapolis Shows Amid Unrest

Comedian John Mulaney has postponed three shows scheduled for this weekend in Minneapolis, saying the city feels "unsafe" in the aftermath of Wednesday's fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by a federal immigration officer.

Mulaney, 43, announced the postponements in a post on X Thursday night, about 36 hours after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, an incident that has sparked ongoing protests.

"What's happening in your city is heartbreaking," Mulaney wrote. "I have to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience."

Mulaney added that he "didn't feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is still unsafe."

The comedian was set to begin a three-show run Friday as part of his "Mister Whatever" tour at the Armory, a downtown Minneapolis concert venue.

Mulaney said the shows have been rescheduled for April 10, 11, and 12, with all original tickets honored.

Fans unable to attend on the new dates may request a refund through Ticketmaster or their original point of purchase.

Federal officials say that before the shooting, Good's vehicle was blocking an ICE vehicle in a residential Minneapolis street and that she refused repeated orders to exit her car.

Officials say she then drove off, striking an ICE agent.

But others dispute this account of the events that preceded Good's shooting death by another agent.

The Department of Homeland Security said she "weaponized her vehicle," labeling the incident an act of domestic terrorism.

Protests broke out in Minneapolis after the shooting, with several hundred demonstrators gathering near federal buildings.

Authorities say agitators escalated tensions as crowds chanted anti-ICE slogans, blocked traffic, and confronted law enforcement amid heightened security and ongoing federal investigations.

"I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed. I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn't sit right with me to put anyone at risk," Mulaney concluded.