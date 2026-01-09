WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | law enforcement | minneapolis | ice

Trump: We'll Protect Law Enforcement From Agitators

By    |   Friday, 09 January 2026 05:29 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is focused on protecting law enforcement from agitators, while stopping short of endorsing claims that Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters in Minneapolis were part of a coordinated nationwide left-wing network.

Trump said video from the Minneapolis incident that led to the shooting death of Renee Good showed clear signs of professional agitation.

"I watched it yesterday, and there are a lot of different elements to it," Trump said at the White House following meetings with oil executives, during remarks carried live by Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming service.

"But there was a woman screaming, 'Shame, shame, shame, shame.' She was an agitator, probably a paid agitator.

"But in my opinion, she was an agitator — a very high-level agitator so professional she wouldn't stop screaming."

Trump said the woman's behavior stood out as abnormal and rehearsed.

"This isn't a normal situation. This is a professional troublemaker," he said.

"When somebody sees something like that, they don't go screaming and screaming the same words over and over."

Trump said TV news outlets tried to lower the audio of the woman in the video, but her conduct was unmistakable.

"She was so loud and so crazy and just not normal," he said.

Vice President JD Vance told a White House briefing Thursday that Good was part of what he called a "broader left-wing network" opposed to ICE.

"I haven't seen the vice president's statement, but he's generally very accurate," Trump said Friday. 

The president said that regardless of who is behind the protests, his administration will stand firmly behind federal agents.

"You have agitators, and we will always be protecting ICE, and we're always going to be protecting our Border Patrol and our law enforcement," Trump said.

Asked whether the FBI should be sharing evidence from its investigation into Good's shooting death with Minnesota state officials, Trump expressed skepticism.

"Normally, I would — but they're crooked officials," he said.

Trump on Wednesday accused activists nationwide of escalating attacks against immigration agents and law enforcement officers.

He said Good was "very disorderly, obstructing, and resisting" and that she "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer," prompting the fatal response.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Friday said he is focused on protecting law enforcement from agitators, while stopping short of endorsing claims that anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis were part of a coordinated nationwide left-wing network.
donald trump, law enforcement, minneapolis, ice
363
2026-29-09
Friday, 09 January 2026 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved