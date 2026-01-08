Bondi Warns Minneapolis Protesters: Don't Cross Red Line

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that protesters opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis should not test the federal government's resolve by obstructing federal agents.

"MINNESOTA: Peacefully protesting is a sacred American right protected by the First Amendment," Bondi wrote on X. "Obstructing, impeding, or attacking federal law enforcement is a federal crime. So is damaging federal property.

"If you cross that red line, you will be arrested and prosecuted. Do not test our resolve."

Bondi's post came as protests surged Thursday following the shooting death of Renee Good, 37. Good was killed during an ICE operation Wednesday that involved the deployment of about 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis.

Authorities said Good was shot after allegedly trying to use her vehicle to strike an ICE agent.

Dozens of protesters assembled outside a federal immigration building Thursday in Minneapolis, shouting "Go home, Nazis," "Justice now," and "No more ICE."

In response, Border Patrol agents pushed protesters away from the building and fired smoke grenades.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson on Wednesday urged protesters to avoid marching on roadways and to refrain from "unsafe or illegal actions."

"Minnesotans can safely and legally express their views in many ways, including getting together peacefully with others in public spaces, marching or walking, not on roadways, making your voice heard through chants, speeches, and displaying signs," Jacobson said. "Certain behaviors create serious hazards that threaten public safety, disrupt emergency services, or put people at risk.

"These actions could result in fines or arrest: demonstrating on or entering a freeway on foot, walking on highways, throwing objects, starting or setting fires, damaging property or graffiti, using illegal fireworks, displaying or using illegal weapons, reckless or dangerous driving, especially near pedestrians, and certainly assaultive, aggressive or riotous behavior toward anyone."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday night that although any death was a "tragedy," the shooting was justified.

"Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he's been taught to do in that situation," Noem said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Noem said the woman who was killed had been blocking officers with her vehicle, harassing them throughout the day, and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over" before she was shot.

"We'll let the FBI continue the investigation to get it resolved," Noem said, adding that the officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital and later released.