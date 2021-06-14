×
Top Justice Dept. Security Official Leaving After Leaks Reports

Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers (AP)

Monday, 14 June 2021 10:31 AM

The head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division is expected to leave his post by the end of next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, following a series of reported leak probes under the Trump administration targeting the media, lawmakers and a former White House lawyer.

The departure of John Demers, a holdover from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, had been arranged months ago, the Times reported. He is scheduled to leave on June 25.

The move follows reports of former President Donald Trump's Justice Department seizing records of lawmakers and journalists as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks.

An internal Justice Department watchdog, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, said on Friday he would investigate whether it was proper for the department to use subpoenas to obtain those phone records.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


