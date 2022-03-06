Joe Lieberman: Israel, Arab Allies Won't 'Sit Back' Against Nuclear Iran

The Biden administration, which is seeking a new nuclear deal with Iran, should "leave the table in Vienna" because Russia and China will not be negotiating with American interests in mind, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., warns.

"Iran is really about to go nuclear," Lieberman told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., meaning Israel and their Arab allies are going to be in danger. "They're going to have to make a big decision about whether they are going to try to knock out that nuclear capability both by cyber-attack but also by bombardment as well.

"They don't have the same capacity that the American military has to do that. They may need our help."

The danger is acute, Lieberman added to host John Catsimatidis, because Iran has left little doubt about its goal to eliminate its adversaries.

"You can't expect Israel and the Arab countries to sit back and let Iran, which has told them they want to wipe them all out, and take over their countries, to just get nuclear weapons and not do anything about it," Lieberman continued.

"Believe me, one way or another, they're going to protect themselves, and they should."

These nuclear talks are dangerous to America, too, Lieberman added, because Iran has forced the talks to happen with U.S. diplomats out of the room, and with Russia and China in it, along with Britain, France, and Germany.

Conducting these talks with Russia and China at the table, while Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine is remarkably dangerous, Lieberman warned.

"He's had this life-long vision that the defeat of the Soviet Union in the Cold War was a catastrophe for Russia," Lieberman said. "And then his role was to rebuild the Russian Empire."

This is ostensibly "19th century thinking" with "21st-century weaponry" and modern-era warfare, where people will fight back against an occupier, Lieberman lamented.

"Even if Putin and the Russians take effective control of [Ukraine], they are going to face a withering long-time resistance from Ukrainian freedom fighters," Lieberman concluded. "I hope and pray that Putin looks for a way out of this for himself and for the rest of the world."