Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China 'All-in on Supporting the Killing in Ukraine'

As the Biden administration has "failed to deter Russia," it needs to show more concern about China's threat to Taiwan's sovereignty, particularly as China has proved to be "still all-in on supporting the killing in Ukraine," far east expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax.

"When we look at what China is actually doing, it is ramping up its financial support for the war in Ukraine – and although you might have a mid-level officials say something that sounds nice – nonetheless, the substance of the relationship is that they are still all-in on supporting the killing in Ukraine," Chang told Saturday's "The Count."

"We should be more concerned, but I'm not sure the Biden administration is," Chang added to host Bianca de la Garza. "This is going to be a situation where the Biden administration needs deter China, and we got to remember that they completely failed to deter Russia, even though the United States is a far stronger nation than Russia.

"We have an economy 13.5 times bigger than theirs, but we failed to stop them. So, we have to be concerned about the failure of deterrence in Asia, as well as the failure in eastern Europe."

Chang noted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Taiwan might have brought China to send out news it was increasing its military spending as a "propaganda" threat.

"Beijing can watch Pompeo in Taipei, but they can't stop it, and they can't stop the increasing interaction between the United States and Taiwan, and so they have these propaganda blasts," Chang said. "But Xi Jinping right now is seeking a precedent-breaking third term as general secretary of the Communist Party, and so he's got, I think, more inward focused than outward focus.

"But the problem is that if he does indeed get his third term, he's going to press Taiwan especially hard, because he's staked his legitimacy on annexing Taiwan."

